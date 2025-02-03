Jalen Brunson News: Does it all in victory

Brunson posted 42 points (14-27 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Monday's 124-118 win over Houston.

Brunson shined in Monday's contest while doing it all for New York, including leading all players in scoring and assists to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals and a half-dozen rebounds. Brunson, who also led all players in free throws, recorded his third game of the year with 40 or more points, his first while adding 10 assists. Brunson has dished out 10 or more dimes in 11 outings while hauling in six or more rebounds on five occasions.