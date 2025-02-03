Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Does it all in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Brunson posted 42 points (14-27 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Monday's 124-118 win over Houston.

Brunson shined in Monday's contest while doing it all for New York, including leading all players in scoring and assists to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals and a half-dozen rebounds. Brunson, who also led all players in free throws, recorded his third game of the year with 40 or more points, his first while adding 10 assists. Brunson has dished out 10 or more dimes in 11 outings while hauling in six or more rebounds on five occasions.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now