Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 7:33pm

Brunson recorded 16 points (5-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Thunder.

Brunson had a tough time finding the bottom of the net with Cason Wallace draped all over him for most of the night, but he still shined as a playmaker and knocked down some big shots late to keep it close. The Knicks had a chance to tie it in the final seconds of regulation, but Brunson's three-pointer was just off the mark, and OG Anunoby's last-second heave also clanked off the rim. The Knicks haven't beaten the Thunder at Madison Square Garden since 2017.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
