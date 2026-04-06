Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Double-doubles in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Brunson recorded 30 points (11-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Monday's 108-105 win over Atlanta.

Brunson didn't turn in his most efficient performance but still finished as New York's leading scorer, reaching the 30-point threshold for the third time over his last six appearances. The star point guard also dished out a game-high 13 assists en route to his second straight double-double and 11th on the campaign. Additionally, he chipped in multiple steals for the first time since March 20, matching the game high with two swipes.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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