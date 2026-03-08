Jalen Brunson News: Drops 24 against Lakers
Brunson recorded 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 42 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 loss to the Lakers.
After scoring a combined 25 points over the prior two games, Brunson returned to his usual level of offense, although he did see his streak of three straight games with double-digit assists come to an end. In 10 games since the All-Star break, the 29-year-old point guard is averaging 21.8 points, 8.4 assists, 4.0 boards and 2.3 threes.
