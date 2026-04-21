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Jalen Brunson News: Drops 29 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 8:37am

Brunson registered 29 points (10-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 107-106 loss to the Hawks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brunson led the Knicks in scoring, but despite a balanced attack from all five starters, the team got a total of 20 points from their second unit. Through two playoff games, Brunson is shooting 39.6 percent from the field with 28.5 points, 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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