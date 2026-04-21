Jalen Brunson News: Drops 29 points in loss
Brunson registered 29 points (10-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 107-106 loss to the Hawks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Brunson led the Knicks in scoring, but despite a balanced attack from all five starters, the team got a total of 20 points from their second unit. Through two playoff games, Brunson is shooting 39.6 percent from the field with 28.5 points, 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
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