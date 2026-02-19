Jalen Brunson News: Drops 33 points vs. Detroit
Brunson recorded 33 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals over 38 minutes during the Knicks' 126-111 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.
Brunson scored 20 of his team-high 33 points in the second half as he attempted to lead the Knicks' comeback efforts. He was the only New York player to have some success from beyond the arc, with the rest of the Knicks going 5-for-28 (17.9 percent) from three-point range. Brunson has scored at least 30 points in four of his last six outings and will continue to lead the Knicks' offense while Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and others provide support.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 109 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 109 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 613 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More