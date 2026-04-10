Jalen Brunson News: Efficient in Friday's win

Brunson amassed 29 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 112-95 victory over Toronto.

Brunson helped the Knicks maintain their double-digit halftime lead with 14 points in the third quarter and finished as the game's leading scorer, though he saw his double-double streak end at three games. The Knicks are locked in as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference due to the Celtics' 144-118 win over the Pelicans on Friday , so Brunson and the rest of New York's starters could be rested for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets.