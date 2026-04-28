Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Erupts for 39 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Brunson contributed 39 points (15-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 126-97 win over the Hawks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After recording 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting in Saturday's Game 5 win, Brunson bounced back with an extremely efficient performance in Tuesday's blowout victory. The star point guard was the lone player to reach the 20-point threshold in this one and has scored at least 26 points in four of five first-round games. He also dished out a game- and series-best eight assists. Brunson and the Knicks will now look to close out the series in Thursday's Game 6 in Atlanta.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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