Jalen Brunson News: Explodes for 55 points in OT win
Brunson registered 55 points (18-31 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 16-17 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 44 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime win over Washington.
Brunson had one of the best performances of his career Saturday. Even though he endured a slow start to the game, he bounced back in the second half and took over in the final minutes to record his best scoring output of the campaign by a wide margin. To put things into perspective, Brunson's previous season-high scoring output was a 39-point effort against the Pelicans on Dec. 21. This was Brunson's 10th game with at least 30 points this season.
