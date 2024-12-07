Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Good to go Saturday vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Brunson (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Brunson was a game-time decision for Saturday's game due to a lower back contusion, but he was cleared to play after going through pregame warmups. Brunson will have to take on a larger scoring role due to Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Cameron Payne (elbow) both being ruled out.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
