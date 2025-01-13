Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Green light to play vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Brunson (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Brunson injured his right shoulder early in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Bucks, but he was able to return and finished with 44 points, six assist,s five rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes. He was initially listed as questionable for the second leg of the Knicks' back-to-back set Monday, but Brunson has done enough throughout the day to be cleared to play. Since Jan. 1, he has averaged 27.2 points, 6.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 34.3 minutes per contest.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
