Jalen Brunson News: Guides Knicks to Game 1 win

Brunson put up 30 points (12-31 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 Game 1 win of the Finals in San Antonio.

Brunson appeared to tweak his right knee during the first quarter and later twisted an ankle in the second, but he powered through both issues and said afterward that he'll be fine. The three-time All-Star delivered in the clutch for New York, scoring 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, including a tough 14-foot pull-up jumper with 30 seconds remaining to help seal the victory. The Knicks are now 6-0 this postseason when Brunson scores at least 30 points.