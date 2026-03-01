Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Helps build early lead Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Brunson posted 24 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists and four rebounds over 32 minutes during the Knicks' 114-89 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Brunson played a key role in the Knicks' 26-2 run in the first quarter, with the All-Star point guard scoring 11 of his 24 points in the opening frame to finish as the team's second-leading scorer behind Mikal Bridges (25 points). Brunson has scored 20-plus points in five of six games since the All-Star break, and over that span he has averaged 23.8 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 threes over 34.8 minutes per game while connecting on 44.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

