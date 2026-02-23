Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Hits for 19 in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Brunson ended Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Bulls with 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one block in 36 minutes.

The All-Star guard is still looking for his rhythm from downtown coming out of the break, going 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) in the last three games from three-point range, but otherwise Brunson's been his usual productive self. Through 10 contests in February, he's averaging 23.8 points, 7.3 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.0 steals.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
