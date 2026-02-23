Jalen Brunson News: Hits for 19 in Sunday's win
Brunson ended Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Bulls with 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one block in 36 minutes.
The All-Star guard is still looking for his rhythm from downtown coming out of the break, going 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) in the last three games from three-point range, but otherwise Brunson's been his usual productive self. Through 10 contests in February, he's averaging 23.8 points, 7.3 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.0 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 212 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 194 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1013 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More