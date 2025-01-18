Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Brunson supplied a team-high 26 points (9-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 116-99 loss to Minnesota.

The 28-year-old point guard topped 25 points for the fifth straight game, but Brunson is getting it done mainly on shot volume, not efficiency. He's attempted at least 20 field goals in seven of nine games so far in January, averaging 28.7 points, 6.6 assists, 3.1 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.2 steals on the month but shooting just 32.6 percent from three-point range.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
