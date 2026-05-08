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Jalen Brunson News: Leads all scorers Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Brunson finished with 33 points (11-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 38 minutes in Friday's 108-94 win over Philadelphia in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson had another stellar performance Friday night, surpassing the 30-point mark for the third time this postseason. He also turned it around from deep after going 1-for-5 from downtown in Game 2. With the Knicks one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, Brunson and company will look to close out the series in Game 4 on Sunday.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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