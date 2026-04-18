Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Leads Knicks in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Brunson logged 28 points (9-22 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes of Saturday's 113-102 Game 1 win over the Hawks.

Brunson was back in his usual role after missing the regular season finale with an ankle issue, though it's likely his absence was precautionary. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 threes and 0.8 steals during the regular season and carried that momentum over into the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
Yesterday
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
5 days ago