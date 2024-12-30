Jalen Brunson News: Logs 36 minutes despite injury

Brunson closed Monday's 126-106 victory over Washington with 18 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Despite continuing to deal with a calf injury, Brunson once again logged heavy minutes in what was a relatively easy win. While significant playing time typically results in significant production, there has to be some cause for concern when it comes to the risk of making things worse. His status heading into games over the coming weeks is something to monitor closely.