Jalen Brunson News: New career-high mark in assists

Brunson ended Monday's 145-118 win over the Nuggets with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and 17 assists in 38 minutes.

Sure, OG Anunoby scored a career-high 40 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had a dominant effort while matching up with Nikola Jokic. However, Brunson's impressive performance in Monday's rout of the Nuggets can't be overlooked. The star floor general established a new career-high mark in assists, and the Knicks tied a franchise record with 45 dimes as a whole in Monday's win. This was Brunson's fourth game with double-digit assists across his last five appearances, and he's taking a leap forward as a playmaker of late. He's averaging 25.6 points and 8.6 assists per game since the beginning of November.