Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Paces New York in Game 2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Brunson notched 26 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 victory over Philadelphia in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson led the way offensively for New York as the team rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 2-0 series lead. The star guard has eclipsed 20 points in six of eight playoff games this year, averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals during the postseason.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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