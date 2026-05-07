Jalen Brunson News: Paces New York in Game 2 win
Brunson notched 26 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 victory over Philadelphia in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Brunson led the way offensively for New York as the team rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 2-0 series lead. The star guard has eclipsed 20 points in six of eight playoff games this year, averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals during the postseason.
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