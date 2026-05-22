Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Playoff-high 14 assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Brunson produced 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and 14 assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 109-93 win over Cleveland in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brunson racked up 14 assists Thursday, the most he has recorded thus far during the playoffs. Fresh off a 38-point performance in Game 1, Brunson opted to get others involved, leading to a comfortable victory. In his past 10 appearances, Brunson has averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.2 three-pointers. Now leading the series 2-0, New York will head to Cleveland looking to assert its dominance on the road.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago