Jalen Brunson News: Plays just 26 minutes

Brunson finished with 16 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 118-85 victory over the Pelicans.

The Knicks ran away with this game early, allowing Brunson to get some rare rest on the bench. Plus, Miles McBride was feeling it off the bench with 13 points in 22 minutes. Despite this quiet showing, Brunson has posted averages of 26.0 points, 9.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers over his last five outings.