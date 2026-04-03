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Jalen Brunson News: Posts double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 9:45pm

Brunson notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and 10 assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 136-96 victory over the Bulls.

Brunson, who was making his return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, didn't have his best performance in what was a favorable matchup on paper. However, the Knicks didn't need him to take over offensively in what turned out to be a 40-point win. Still, Brunson posted his first double-double since the loss to the Hornets on March 26, but he's failed to reach the 20-point plateau in back-to-back games, something that hadn't happened since a two-game stretch between March 4 and March 6. One bad game won't define Brunson's impressive season, but his workload and playing time are two things worth monitoring closely with the regular season coming to an end Sunday, April 12.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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