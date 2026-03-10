Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Pours in 28 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Brunson notched 28 points (12-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 126-118 loss to the Clippers.

Brunson had a solid outing and helped to mount a few rallies in the second half, but it ultimately wasn't enough to upend the Clippers on the road. The stop in Los Angeles hasn't gone according to plan, as Brunson's 24-point outing wasn't enough to generate a victory against the Lakers. The team will continue the grueling five-game road set Wednesday against the Jazz, and it's reasonable to expect continued strong totals from one of the league's elite point guards.

