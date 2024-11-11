Jalen Brunson News: Pours in 33 points

Brunson notched 33 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes during Sunday's 132-121 loss to Indiana.

This was one of Brunson's best performances of the season, but it wasn't enough as the Knicks fell to 4-5 on the season. Brunson has stepped it up a notch in November, posting averages of 26.8 points, 7.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers in his last five games.