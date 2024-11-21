Jalen Brunson News: Pours in 36 points to lead team

Brunson ended with 36 points (12-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 win over Phoenix.

Brunson recorded his fourth double-double season on a night where every Knicks starter scored in double digits. Although the Knicks had a weak matchup against the short-handed Suns, the team is clearly in a groove with all of their elites performing at a high level. Over the first month of the season, the first unit contains some of the most dependable fantasy targets in the league, and they show no signs of slowing down.