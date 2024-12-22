Jalen Brunson News: Pours in season-high 39

Brunson registered a game-high 39 points (13-19 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, six assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 104-93 win over New Orleans.

The point guard had only 10 points heading into halftime, but Brunson put the Knicks on his back in the second half and finished with a season-high 39. He's topped 30 points five times in the last 11 games, averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 assists, 3.2 threes, 3.0 boards and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor and a stunning 50.7 percent (35-for-69) from beyond the arc.