Jalen Brunson News: Produces 21 points

Brunson supplied 21 points (8-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Brunson survived a right knee scare during this game, forcing him to leave the game at one point. He did return for the fourth quarter, however, and seemed fine for the most part despite a cold night from the field. Through the first three games of the season, Brunson is averaging 23.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers.