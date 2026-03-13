Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Puts up game-high 29 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Brunson recorded 29 points (11-25 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over Indiana.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) sitting out, New York's offense ran through Brunson on Friday. The All-Star floor general turned in his highest-scoring output since the Feb. 19 loss to the Pistons, reaching the 20-point plateau in his fourth straight game. Since the All-Star break, Brunson has averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per contest across 13 games.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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