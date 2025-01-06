Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Ready to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Brunson (calf) is available for Monday's matchup against the Magic, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

As expected, Brunson will make his third consecutive appearance after landing on the injury report due to right calf tightness. The superstar has appeared in four of the Knicks' last five outings, during which he has averaged 32.0 points, 7.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 38.3 minutes per contest.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
