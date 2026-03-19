Jalen Brunson News: Removed from injury report

Brunson (ankle/neck) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Nets.

After sitting out Tuesday's win over the Pacers due to right ankle injury management and a cervical strain, the All-Star point guard practiced Thursday and is ready to roll for Friday. Jose Alvarado is likely heading back to the bench versus Brooklyn. Brunson has scored at least 24 points in five straight appearances, during which he's averaging 27.8 points, 8.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 37.1 minutes per game.