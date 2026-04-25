Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Returns Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Brunson (ankle) returned to Saturday's Game 4 against the Hawks with 5:38 remaining in the third quarter, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Brunson turned his ankle earlier in the quarter and exited to the locker room. However, the star point guard returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after checking back in.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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