Jalen Brunson News: Returns to Game 1
Brunson (leg) has returned to Wednesday's Game 1 of the Finals versus San Antonio, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.
Brunson briefly exited the game after Harrison Barnes fell back into his right leg, but after getting a quick checkup in the locker room, he returned to the game. It appears Brunson has avoided a serious injury.
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