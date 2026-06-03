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Jalen Brunson News: Returns to Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Brunson (leg) has returned to Wednesday's Game 1 of the Finals versus San Antonio, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.

Brunson briefly exited the game after Harrison Barnes fell back into his right leg, but after getting a quick checkup in the locker room, he returned to the game. It appears Brunson has avoided a serious injury.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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