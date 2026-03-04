Jalen Brunson News: Returns Wednesday
Brunson (leg) returned to Wednesday's game against the Thunder with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Brunson limped to the locker room with 7:22 left in the third. However, the star point guard returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after checking back in.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More