Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Returns Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Brunson (leg) returned to Wednesday's game against the Thunder with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.

Brunson limped to the locker room with 7:22 left in the third. However, the star point guard returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after checking back in.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson
