Jalen Brunson News: Rough shooting performance

Brunson ended with 17 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over Brooklyn.

Brunson, who was returning to the lineup after sitting out Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to right ankle injury management and a cervical strain, had a woeful shooting performance and certainly took a step back compared to his previous games, perhaps showing that he's still not 100 percent ready. Brunson was coming off five straight games with at least 24 points and seven assists before missing Tuesday's outing, and while he ended close to a double-double here, his shooting woes were hard to ignore as he needed 19 shots to score 17 points. Brunson will aim to bounce back when the Knicks take on the Wizards on Sunday.