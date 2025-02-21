Jalen Brunson News: Scores 22 points in OT win

Brunson ended Thursday's 113-111 overtime win over Chicago with 22 points (8-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes.

The Knicks were a bit shorthanded Thursday, but Brunson handled a full workload and posted a solid stat line en route to his second double-double this month. Brunson has four double-doubles over his last 10 appearances, a span in which he's averaging 26.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.