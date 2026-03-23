Jalen Brunson News: Scores 23 in blowout win Sunday

Brunson produced 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 145-113 victory over the Wizards.

Brunson could've ended with a better stat line had he logged more minutes, but there was no need to play him down the stretch as the Knicks were cruising to an easy win. The star floor general has failed to reach the 25-point game in back-to-back contests, something that hadn't happened since a three-game stretch between March 4 and March 8. Still, he's averaging 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game this month, so his role as the Knicks' go-to scoring and playmaking option isn't under any threat, although there will be times in which he'll cede the No. 1 role to Karl-Anthony Towns, like in this win.