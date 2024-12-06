Jalen Brunson News: Scores 24 points in comfortable win

Brunson notched 24 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 125-101 win over Charlotte.

Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby led the way for the Knicks offensively in this 24-point blowout win, but Brunson's performance stood out due to his efficiency. The star floor general missed only two of his eight shots from the field and was particularly locked in from three-point range. Even though Towns has been the Knicks' go-to player on offense in recent weeks, Brunson remains a player worth trusting to deliver elite numbers across all formats. He's averaging 24.9 points, 8.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game across his last 10 appearances.