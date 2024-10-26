Jalen Brunson News: Scores 26 in win over Indiana

Brunson had 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 123-98 victory over Indiana.

Brunson has reached the 20-point mark while shooting over 50 percent from the field in his first two games. The star point guard is making the most of this new offense while also sharing the load with two newcomers, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. Brunson isn't expected to shoot this efficiently throughout the entire year. Still, he's undoubtedly enjoying an excellent start to the season while leading the Knicks amid a complicated schedule to start the campaign.