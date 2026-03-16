Jalen Brunson News: Scores 30 vs. Warriors
Brunson ended with 30 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), one rebound, nine assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 victory over Golden State.
Brunson is experiencing an uptick in his scoring numbers, as this was his fourth consecutive contest with at least 28 points and eight assists. The star floor general reached the 30-point plateau for the first time since Feb. 19, which was his first game after the All-Star break. Brunson is the undisputed go-to scoring option for the Knicks, averaging 23.8 points with 8.4 assists per game since the break (14 appearances).
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