Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Scores game-high 30 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Brunson recorded 30 points (10-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite missing all four of his three-point attempts, Brunson led the Knicks in scoring, and he finished with a plus-15 differential in the win. The Knicks have gone on a month-long winning streak this postseason and are now just the 10th team in NBA history to win 10 straight playoff games. Of the previous nine teams to accomplish this feat, five went on to take home the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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