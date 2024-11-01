Jalen Brunson News: Scores season-high 36 points
Brunson finished with 36 points (14-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 128-98 victory over the Pistons.
Brunson scored a season-high 36 points, besting his previous mark of 26 which he set against Indiana on Oct. 25. Given the standard he set last season, it hasn't been a perfect start for Brunson and the new-look Knicks, but they were certainly on their game Friday night, albeit against an inferior opponent. Brunson scored at least 30 points 43 times last year, including the postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now