Jalen Brunson News: Scores season-high 36 points

Brunson finished with 36 points (14-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 128-98 victory over the Pistons.

Brunson scored a season-high 36 points, besting his previous mark of 26 which he set against Indiana on Oct. 25. Given the standard he set last season, it hasn't been a perfect start for Brunson and the new-look Knicks, but they were certainly on their game Friday night, albeit against an inferior opponent. Brunson scored at least 30 points 43 times last year, including the postseason.