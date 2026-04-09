Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Secures double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Brunson supplied 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and one rebound in 37 minutes during Thursday's 112-106 win over the Celtics.

The star point guard turned in an efficient performance from the field and finished as New York's second-leading scorer behind Josh Hart (26). Brunson dished out a game-high 10 assists as well, recording his third consecutive double-double and 12th on the season. He has racked up three double-doubles over his last six games, averaging 23.7 points, 9.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game over that stretch.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago