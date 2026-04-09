Jalen Brunson News: Secures double-double in win
Brunson supplied 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and one rebound in 37 minutes during Thursday's 112-106 win over the Celtics.
The star point guard turned in an efficient performance from the field and finished as New York's second-leading scorer behind Josh Hart (26). Brunson dished out a game-high 10 assists as well, recording his third consecutive double-double and 12th on the season. He has racked up three double-doubles over his last six games, averaging 23.7 points, 9.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game over that stretch.
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