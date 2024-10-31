Jalen Brunson News: Sniffs double-double

Brunson had 22 points (6-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 victory over the Heat.

Brunson struggled with his shot Wednesday, but he thrived in the playmaking role while Karl-Anthony Towns carried New York's offense with a season-high 44-point effort. Brunson has been slumping with his shot over his last two games, shooting a combined 14-for-42 in that span, but that shouldn't worry fantasy managers. The star guard should bounce back sooner rather than later, although a slight decrease in his scoring figures to allow Towns to become the No. 1 option on offense might be due to happen.