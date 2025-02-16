Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson News: Starting for Team Kenny

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2025 at 6:44pm

Brunson will start for Kenny's Young Stars against Chuck's Global Stars in the first game of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Brunson earned his second All-Star selection after being voted as a starter, and he will face off against Knicks teammate Karl-Anthony Towns in the first round of the tournament. Brunson has averaged 27.6 points, 7.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 35.7 minutes per game since the beginning of January.

