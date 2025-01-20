Jalen Brunson News: Stays hot in win

Brunson dropped 34 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 39 minutes of action during Monday's 119-110 win over the Hawks.

The star guard has been on a tear of late, averaging 34.6 points and 6.4 assists on 55.7 percent shooting from the field and 42.8 percent from deep over his last five games. Brunson will look to remain hot in his matchup against the Nets on Wednesday.