Jalen Brunson News: Strikes for 35 points in Game 1

Brunson tallied 35 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Monday's 137-98 victory over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson was clearly feeling it during the first half, as he dropped 27 points to help the Knicks get out to a 74-51 lead. He didn't need to be quite as involved in the second half given the commanding lead. Brunson struggled to find his rhythm at times during the first round, so it was a promising sign to see him take control during Game 1 of the semifinals.