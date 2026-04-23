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Jalen Brunson News: Struggles from deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Brunson closed Thursday's 109-108 loss to Atlanta in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 26 points (11-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes.

Brunson had an opportunity to help the Knicks win the game in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, but he turned the ball over in the clutch. The 29-year-old had a below-average night in terms of shooting efficiency, though he still managed to finish second on his squad in scoring behind OG Anunoby's 29-point night. Brunson has put up 25-plus points in each of the first three games of the series and will need to continue to be a big part of the offensive plan if New York intends to respond from two straight losses.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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