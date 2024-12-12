Jalen Brunson News: Struggles in loss

Brunson supplied 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Hawks.

Brunson's 14 points were his fewest since Nov. 17. While the 28-year-old guard struggled with his efficiency against Atlanta, he is still posting 49.1/42.9/82.3 shooting splits this season. Brunson's average of 7.8 assists per contest in 2024-25 is also a career high.