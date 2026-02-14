Jalen Brunson News: Victorious at Shooting Stars
Brunson and Team Knicks defeated Team Cameron in the final round of the 2026 NBA All-Star Shooting Stars event Saturday.
Joined by Karl-Anthony Towns and Allan Houston, Brunson and Team Knicks opened the contest with 31 points in the first round to advance to the final against Kon Knueppel, Jalen Johnson and Corey Maggette of Team Cameron. Team Cameron posted 38 points in the final round, though Team Knicks erupted for 47 to win the first Shooting Stars event since 2015. Brunson and Towns will now prepare to face off against one another in Sunday's Team World versus Team USA Stripes NBA All-Star Game.
